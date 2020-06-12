Urgent political and economic reforms needed: Swartbooi

The leader of the Landless People’s Movement (LPM), Bernadus Swartbooi said citizen of slums became Namibians existential identity under the SWAPO government.

A slum is usually a highly populated urban residential area consisting mostly of closely packed, decrepit housing units in a situation of deteriorated or incomplete infrastructure, inhabited primarily by impoverished persons.

Speaking at the ‘People’s National Address’ on Thursday night at a local conference centre in Windhoek, Swartbooi said Namibia have demonstrated the stark and undeniable reality that confront the collective of the people of this country.

“Enduring these extra-ordinary hardships, at all ages and places across the country, our people are beginning to demonstrate and unprecedented rejection of the governing party,” he said.

The extra-ordinary hardships that Namibians are enduring, Swartbooi was referring to is losing primary homes because of laws that have not reformed since apartheid era.

Moreover, Namibian are losing commercial agricultural land at the hands of Agribank, ‘at a faster rate than at any time in our history’.

Swartbooi further said drugs; lack of business opportunity, poor education quality and the ethno-centrification of state institution became the order of the day.

The Leader of LPM made a rhetorical statement saying “Black Men’s Fate under a Black Men’s Government” where he was referring to the spectacular increase in inequality and wealth between and among black people intensified, as those in power became mega-rich, extra-arrogant and alienated from the masses.

“It is the often familiar trajectory of many African countries and Namibia did not escaped from the trap: a failing state and a failed government, under the auspices of an extra-corrupt political party,” said Swartbooi.

He concluded by saying the country need a new revolution for justice, equality and economic freedom that will drastically transform Namibian society.

Source: Namibia Press Agency