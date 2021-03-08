The United States of America Ambassador to Namibia, Lisa Johnson has urged women in Namibia, especially those who are HIV-positive, to regularly get screened for cervical cancer.

Cervical cancer is caused by a virus called the human papillomavirus (HPV) which is sexually transmitted.

Johnson in a media statement on the commemoration of International Women’s Day on Monday said: “Every woman who has ever been sexually active should be screened regularly starting at the age of 20, every three years if HIV-positive, and starting at age 25, every five years if HIV-negative. Get a screen for cervical cancer and encourage your female friends and relatives to do so as well. Do it for yourself and for those that you love.”

She said getting screened is important for women who are HIV-positive because they are more than five to six times likely to develop cervical cancer, noting that cervical cancer screening can save lives as when pre-cancerous cells are identified early, they can be quickly and easily treated.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, many people may have put off important health screenings, she said, and encouraged women to not delay and prioritise cervical cancer screening.

Also in a media statement, Executive Director of the United Nations Population Fund, Dr Natalia Kanem encouraged women and girls who dream of leadership to take it up, adding that they should not hesitate as the world needs women and girls now more than ever.

She said many obstacles still block women’s paths to leadership with the most fundamental being the lack of bodily autonomy.

“Many women cannot make basic decisions about their bodies, such as whether to have sexual relations or not, to use contraceptives or not, or even make their own healthcare choices. No woman should be denied these choices,” added Kanem.

International Women’s Day recognises women for their achievements without regard to divisions, whether national, ethnic, linguistic, cultural, economic or political.

