US assistance towards drought relief totals US$8.7 million

United States of America ambassador Lisa Johnson to Namibia have announced that her government donated a total of US$ 8.7 million in food assistance to medicate the drought situation in the country.

Speaking during her courtesy visit to President Hage Geingob at State House on Tuesday, Johnson said they partnered with the United Nations World Food Programme (UNWFP) to procure the commodities.

Many of which they are procuring from Namib Mills like the cereals, while the salts are from Walvis Bay and we are happy that we are able to do that, she said.

She added that they are also happy to provide temporary employment for people who are to dish out food to the affected communities.

This food is for the most vulnerable population in Namibia and we started in the Kavango East and Kavango West regions in December and I'm happy to report that starting in February we are expanding to six more regions with UNWFP, she stated.

The American ambassador added that in the Kavango regions, the food assistance have reached 74 000 beneficiaries so far.

With the new aid, Johnson added that it will reach 350 000 Namibians with food assistance next month.

She also announced that her government will continue its commitment towards combating HIV/AIDS through the President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief with an increase of their budget from US$ 81 million (more than N. Dollars 117 million) last fiscal year to US$ 84 million (more than N. Dollars 1.2 billion) for the fiscal year 2020-2021.

The ambassador also noted that her government is also committed to work with Namibia on the Coronavirus outbreak.

We understand that cases have been confirmed in two African countries now and it is very important to get out in front of it early, and the resources of Centre for Disease Control Atlanta are in this country and are at your disposal and participating in those emergency management meetings, she said.

Johnson further stressed that assisting Namibia is their strong commitment to Namibia and to their bilateral partnership.

I don't think any other country is doing more for the health and nutrition of Namibians than America and it's because of the strong partnership of the two governments, she said.

Geingob welcomed the commitments and encourage the American government to continue with their assistance.

Source: Namibia Press Agency