US Embassy donates vehicles to the NIP

The United States (US) Embassy in Namibia handed over three new Toyota Hilux Double Cab vehicles to the Namibia Institute of Pathology (NIP) to allow the NIP to ensure quality HIV testing at regional laboratories.

According to a press statement availed to Nampa on Tuesday, the value of the vehicles is N. dollars 1,716,000.

The funding for the vehicles was provided by the U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) through the U.S. Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Meanwhile, the statement states that the quality assurance visits verified that testing conducted in all NIP laboratories across the country is of the same high standard.

“The NIP is committed to ensuring that all laboratory testing is accurate, the results are provided in a timely manner and that clients and stakeholders receive professional customer service,” reads the statement.

“As Namibia moves towards HIV epidemic control, the Namibia Institute of Pathology is strengthening the long-term HIV response by ensuring

consistent, high-level quality from clinics to laboratories. These vehicles will help the NIP maintain its standard of quality throughout the country,” said U.S. Ambassador to Namibia, Lisa Johnson.

Source: Namibia Press Agency