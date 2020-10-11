Uukwaluudhi leader applies ash in ritual against COVID-19

The leader of the Uukwaluudhi Traditional Authority (UTA) in the Omusati Region, Shikongo Taapopi, at a gathering on Saturday performed a traditional ritual and prayer against the coronavirus pandemic.

Taapopi, dressed in traditional attire (ehahi), performed a ritual adopted by the UTA in a session praying in times of difficulty, of applying ash over his body during the ceremony.

“Let us be confident that God will hear our prayers and eventually rescue us from the danger of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Taapopi, expressing concern over the effects of the pandemic.

The event was attended by several members of the Uukwaluudhi community and a number of priests from the Western Diocese of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Namibia (ELCIN), who also applied ash on their bodies.

The session took place in an open dry oshana (pan) near the Uukwaluudhi royal homestead at Onalushwa in the Omusati Region’s Tsandi Constituency.

Last year, Taapopi initiated a similar session and together with his community prayed for relief about the drought situation Namibia experienced.

Source: Namibia Press Agency