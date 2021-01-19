Minister of Urban and Rural Development, Erastus Uutoni said a person must possess the right knowledge and information about his/her task to be able to make an informed decision and perform to the best ability.

Uutoni made these remarks whilst officially opening his Ministry’s Induction Workshop for the regional and local authority councillors at Oshakati in the Oshana Region on Monday.

According to him, the induction workshop has been purposefully organised to assist the newly elected regional and local councillors, as well as administrators, to better understand the policies, legal, institutional and administrative frameworks that govern the jurisdictions in which they operate.

The ultimate aim of workshop is to enable the councillors and their administrators to manage the affairs of the councils more effectively, efficiently and to the expectations of the citizens.

Uutoni said he expects the councillors and administrators to use the information and knowledge gained from the induction not for personal power or gain, but rather to better serve and bring about benefits for the public, irrespective of their political affiliation, colour, race or gender.

He reminded councillors or public office bearers and functionaries that they are servants and not masters of the people.

Uutoni wants unity of purpose and a spirit of teamwork to start with the councillors and their administrators to work as a one team, driven by the shared desire to serve the people.

“Council meetings must not be used as platforms for divisive political agendas but to discuss and find solutions to community problems and needs,” he urged.

Also speaking at the event, Oshana Governor, Elia Irimari, encouraged councillors to provide effective and efficient leadership support to their staff members in order to ensure that councils’ programmes and projects are implemented expeditiously.

“It is equally our utmost responsibility, as leaders, to promote capacity building and personnel development,” Irimari explained.

He also suggested the regional and local authority councillors ensure that vacancies within their institutions are filled, and that they deliberate on developmental issues and make decisions promptly.

Source: Namibia Press Agency