Uutoni discourages infighting among local authority leaders

Urban and Rural Development Minister Erastus Uutoni has urged local authority leaders to steer away from infighting as it delays development in towns where development is most needed.

Uutoni made the remarks on Wednesday during the handover of land for the construction of NHE houses in Karibib.

“The problem in leadership is the fighting and instead of showing skills and knowledge, some leaders want to show their muscles which always affects development and the residents,” Uutoni noted.

He urged leaders to focus on their residents’ needs every time decisions are being made in council meetings.

Uutoni however commended the Karibib Town Council for their “prompt and non-hesitant manner in which they provided land to developers”.

“I am glad that the council has given priority to the housing situation in their town and I trust the local leadership at Karibib will keep pushing for further development here.”

The minister further called on local authorities to find ways of generating their own money for their towns’ development instead of always depending on funding from the government and ministry.

He advised that this can be done by selling land for development at an affordable price as hiked up land prices is the reason there is little development in small towns such as Karibib.

Uutoni also called on the local leaders and residents to take the necessary steps in establishing factories in order to locally produce tiles from marble which is abundantly mined by foreigners at the town.

“You are sitting on resources that need to be explored and you as a community, together with your leadership need to start getting innovative and put pressure on whoever can help you achieve these goals,” the minister encouraged.

He expressed dissatisfaction with the fact that foreign companies have taken over this industry and are shipping out a large number of marble blocks every day.

The minister challenged the community to ensure that the natural resources are processed and used locally.

Source: Namibia Press Agency