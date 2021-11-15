Uutoni hands over NHE houses at Keetmanshoop

Minister of Urban and Rural Development, Erastus Uutoni, on Friday handed over 27 houses constructed by the National Housing Enterprise (NHE) houses at Keetmanshoop.

Speaking before handing over the houses to the beneficiaries here, Uutoni said even though all the planned 77 houses were completed, beneficiaries could not move into their houses as completion certificates are not issued to NHE by the Keetmanshoop Municipality, which is why only 27 were handed over.

“Whatever disputes or bedroom war between NHE and the town council should not affect the beneficiaries, All the beneficiaries want is the houses. It is therefore my sincere call to both the municipality and NHE to urgently address the issue so that all these houses are occupied in a short possible time,” he stressed.

Uutoni said while government recognises that housing is a challenge in the country, especially for the poor and low-income groups in society, all citizens have a right to decent and affordable housing.

“We are aware that different people have different housing needs, depending on income positions. This is why government is diversifying its support towards different housing initiatives. This particular event today reflects the issue of decent housing being at the centre of dignified communities and the ongoing fight to provide for our people’s housing needs,' he said.

The minister urged local authorities to consider including recreational spaces such play grounds within their town planning scheme to allow the youth and children to have a sense of being part of a larger community.

One of the beneficiaries, Rebekka Shilongo thanked the NHE for providing the opportunity for her to have a roof over her head. 'Thank you for a place that we can call home. For many of us it is a relief to finally have a house. Paying for something that you know in the end will belong to us makes us very happy and grateful indeed.

The 77 two-bedroom houses were constructed at a cost of N.dollars 31.5 million.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency