Vaalgras’ Chief Stephanus laid to rest

Vaalgras Traditional Authority Chief, Joel Stephanus was on Saturday laid to rest at Vaalgras in the ||Kharas Region.

In a speech delivered on his behalf at the funeral, President Hage Geingob said Chief Stephanus understood that for Namibians to truly be independent and become the masters of their own destinies, they needed education, and Stephanus’ reign was characterised by a significant commitment towards advancing education of Namibians.

“Chief Stephanus, together with others, approached the Council of Churches in Namibia to solicit support for the establishment of the Ecumenical Community Private School in Vaalgras, as a means to counter the Bantu education system of the colonial regime. Today, this school stands as a symbol of resistance, a symbol of unity and a symbol of a successful struggle against colonialism,” said Geingob.

He said Stephanus lived a life characterised by commitment, dedication and self-sacrifice and will be remembered by many for the impact he had on their lives.

“We bid farewell to a leader who played an instrumental role in supporting the betterment of the Namibian people and the development of his country. He will be remembered as a man who knew and held his people, his home, his culture and his country at heart,” he said.

Geingob added that the torch has now been passed onto the new generation of leaders, who must emulate the late chief as they deal with the responsibility of nation building and fighting the war on poverty and corruption.

Stephanus succumbed to COVID-19 complications in the Keetmanshoop hospital on 07 July 2021 at the age of 77.

He is survived by his wife and six children.

