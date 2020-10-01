Valombola VTC uses scrap to improve livelihoods

The office of Oshana governor Elia Irimari has engaged the Valombola Vocational Training Centre (VVTC) at Ongwediva in efforts to uplift the livelihoods of young people in the region.

The governor requested the centre to create innovative commercial products, which were exhibited on Wednesday.

The products include manual grass baling machines and juicers and were made from leftover materials from equipment used at the centre.

“Without harnessing the potential of young people and equipping them with skills for the future, restless, hungry, unemployed young people could also be Namibia’s biggest liability,” Irimari said while speaking during the presentation.

He called on investors, leaders and the business community to invest in the training of skilled young people in addition to the government’s youth empowerment programmes.

“Any job, as long as you generate income for your own benefit, is very important for the wellbeing of the youth and personal upliftment,” the governor said.

He went on to say the products could also help turn the Oshana Region into an industrial hub.

Speaking at the same presentation, VVTC manager Hinandjovo Muashekele said the centre’s trainees have thus far produced mobile shoe polishing chairs, braai-stands, juicers and manual grass baling machines.

Oshana regional councillor for the Ongwediva Constituency, Andreas Uutoni, used the same platform to applaud the VVTC for “making the governor’s dream a reality”.

Several members of the Oshana Regional Council also attended the presentation.

Source: Namibia Press Agency