Van Schalkwyk wins CAT African Juior Championships

NAMIBIA's Connor van Schalkwyk beat South Africa's Anro Nel 6-3 7-6 6-3 to win the Boys under 16 final of the CAT Southern African Junior Championships in Windhoek on Tuesday morning.

The second-seeded Van Schalkwyk started off slowly as he struggled with Nel's power.

He, however, rallied back from 3-2 to win the first set 6-3.

Nel then upped his game and produced some strong serve's which at one point saw him lead 4-1 before Van Schalkwyk fought back to tie the set 6-6.

However, Nel won the resultant tie break, to win the set 7-6, setting the stage for a fascinating final set.

The third set was an exciting affair as Van Schalkwyk started off well, winning the first match before Nel made it 1-1.

The Namibian then won the next two matches to make it 3-1, before Nel won the fifth match to make it 3-2.

Van Schalkwyk then held on for the save to win the next two matches making it is 5-2 before Nel won the eight-match to give himself hope of for the match into a tie break.

The Namibian then wrapped up the match by breaking the South African serve to win championships under 16 tournament for the first time in his home ground.

Speaking to the media after his victory, Van Schalkwyk said his he was happy to win the tournament for the second time in his career after winning the under 14 version two years ago in Botswana.

Today my forehand was not working as well as I would have liked it. My aim was to push him back and move into the court and maintain the pressure. After the first set, I got too excited and tried to do too much on the break points, he said.

He added that winning the first game in the third set was important as that helped him cruise ahead.

Meanwhile in the girls under 16 final, second-seeded Suzanie Pretorius of South Africa beat compatriot Leigh van Zyl 6-3 6-3.

In the boys under 14 final Leo Matthysen of South Africa beat Takura Mhwandagara of Zimbabwe 6-1 6-4.

In the girls under 14 final, Midzi Tanyaradzwa of Zimbabwe beat Jani Steyn of South Africa 6-4, 3-6 and 6-4.

Source: Namibia Press Agency