Vandalism of electricity poles affecting water supply at Outjo

Residents of Outjo face a water interruption due to vandalism of a wooden electricity pole which was cut down, and now affecting power supply to the town’s two water pumps.

Outjo Municipality on Wednesday afternoon in a media statement issued to Nampa indicated to the residents that the normal water supply will only start once the electricity is restored to the two water pumps.

The Outjo Municipality supplies water to its residents directly from its underground water reservoirs.

“As a consequence of the current power failure affecting the operations of our two water pumps, residents are requested to conserve water until the matter is resolved,” said the statement.

It added that efforts are underway to repair the damage and restore the electricity supply to the pumps.

On Thursday morning several residents told this news agency that the lowly water situation is slowly “turning ugly” at the town, and thus called on the municipality to speed up the repair process.

