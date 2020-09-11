Venaani accuses Prime Minister of interfering in ACC’s operations

Leader of the official opposition, McHenry Venaani, has accused Prime Minister (PM) Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila of trying to capture and interfere with the operations of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

Popular Democratic Movement’s Venaani made the remarks on Thursday in Parliament saying that government wants to interfere with ACC operations in order to temper with the fishrot scandal currently under investigation at the ACC.

This comes after the PM in July this year, removed ACC former Executive Director Hannu Shipena and replaced him with Tylvas Shilongo who was a Senior General Manager at the Namibia Central Intelligence Services.

Shipena was transferred to the National Council of Higher Education.

However, Venaani and other Members of Parliament from the opposition parties are not happy with the decision, citing that the change in leadership at ACC came at a critical time when the institution is investigating the fishrot scandal, but the government is trying to sabotage it by reshuffling the leadership.

‘We are seeing an interference and capturing of the ACC. The fact that the PM would take an Executive Director from the office of the Central Intelligence, someone who deals with everything secretly to come and run ACC at a sensitive juncture of the fishrot scandal,’ said Venaani.

He added that there are reports of over 300 individual accounts linked to the fishrot scandal, yet the PM does not consider the question of transparency by bringing a’ spy agent to run ACC.

‘To us, ACC is already captured, because if there was transparency then the PM would have said, please go out there and look for a competent person to become the Executive Director, in terms of protecting the rules and values of the institution,’ expressed Venaani.

In her response, Kuugongelwa-Amadhila said Executive Directors don’t run the watchdog institutions, and ACC is run by the Director-General assisted by Deputy Director-General.

‘There was no interference by the PM. This is a power given to the PM to transfer. There is absolutely nothing wrong with the person deployed at ACC,’ said Kuugongelwa-Amadhila.

Source: Namibia Press Agency