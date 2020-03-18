Venaani wants mortgage and car loans suspended for households for 30 days

Popular Democratic Movement leader McHenry Venaani wants bank mortgage and vehicle loan payments suspended across Namibia as part of measures to soften the economic blow of coronavirus on households for 30 days.

Venaani made this appeal to the government and central bank, when he asked them to look at more modalities to ease the economic burden on households and small and medium enterprises at a press conference on Wednesday.

His plea comes at a time when government has already taken strict measure in an attempt to avert what could become a national calamity which include travel restrictions and a ban on public gatherings, to the entire country.

Government has gone as far as declaring a state of emergency over coronavirus (COVID-19).

Loosely defined, a state of emergency is situation of national danger or disaster in which a government suspends normal constitutional procedures in order to regain control.

But this is not enough from Venaani’s standpoint, saying his party has taken the coronavirus mitigating measures instituted by government with disdain.

“At least for one month, government should think of creating a loan repayment holiday for one month to make sure that people don’t default on their vehicle and on their homes. This would help households to have enough cash to be able to mitigate the virus and also help neighborus,” he said.

He said instead of government heeding his call a week ago to close down borders, it took a wait-and-see approach until it was too late.

However, he said, there was no time for the outbreak o be politicised as it has already arrived at Namibia’s doorsteps.

“What is important is to rally the country and all strata of our society, churches, local authorities and social leaderships to create committees to mitigate this calamity,” he said.

What worries Venaani most is the fact that it is downtrodden Namibians who might be hardest hit by the COVID-19, should it be allowed to go out of hand.

“Our major concern is that the people that would be severely affected by coronavirus are the downtrodden of our society, people that are living in shanty towns without sanitation, and that is the worst-case scenario,” he lamented.

Therefore, he proposed that taxi ranks and bus stations across the country should be decongested and fictionalised.

Venaani wants government to avail Namibia Defence Force buses and vehicles to minimise overcrowdedness of public transportation in Windhoek and other populated areas.

“We must ease the burden of the downtrodden by creating cheaper and freer transport,” he said.

The PDM leader also appealed to all local authorities to provide water to all residents of their towns, even those who have outstanding dues.

'Let's do everything possible,' Venaani implored.

Source: Namibia Press Agency