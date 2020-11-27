Verified results for Elim Constituency

The Electoral Commission of Namibia on Friday announced the verified results for the Regional Council elections in the Elim Constituency in the Omusati Region as follows:

Swapo Party of Namibia – Gerhard Shiimi – 2 775

Independent Candidate (IC) – Shamwene Amupolo – 511

Independent Patriots for Change (IPC) – Watyakpo Mumbala – 152

Namibia Economic Freedom Fighters (NEFF) – Tomas Shikwaya – 80

Independent Candidate (IC) – Maria Shivolo – 50

Elim Constituency recorded 31 rejected ballots in the Regional Council elections.

Source: Namibia Press Agency