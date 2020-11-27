Verified results for Okorukambe Constituency
The Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) on Friday announced the verified results for the Regional Council elections in the Okorukambe Constituency in the Omaheke Region. The results are as follows:
Okorukambe Constituency results:
Swapo Party of Namibia – Rocco Nguvuava – 1 465
Landless People’s Movement – Laurentius Kamanda – 489
Popular Democratic Movement – Chris Murangi – 482
Okorukambe Constituency recorded 57 rejected ballots in the Regional Council elections.
Source: Namibia Press Agency