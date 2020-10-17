Veteran journalist of the liberation struggle icon laid to rest

Former People’s Liberation Army of Namibia (PLAN) combatant and veteran journalist, Eliah Lemmy Muremi who died on 04 October, was on Saturday laid to rest at a family cemetery at Haisisira village in the Kavango West Region.

The late Muremi, who was accorded a state funeral, died at age 65 at a hospital in Rundu.

Former president , Hifikepunye Pohamba, in a speech read on his behalf at the memorial service on Friday described the late Muremi as a fearless commander and skilful communicator who dedicated his life to the liberation struggle for the freedom and independence of Namibia and executed his assignments with commitment and brilliance.

Pohamba said the late Muremi managed to establish communication networks with people inside the country, particularly in the Kavango Region, which were important in creating understanding of the liberation struggle for independence and strengthening unity among the people.

‘Although the late Muremi was injured in several fights, he continued with vigour and determination. He was undeniably a brave soldier. On behalf of my family and indeed on my own behalf, I would like to extend our most sincere sympathies and deep-felt condololences to you personally, the children and the entire bereaved family,’ he said.

The late Muremi was a freedom fighter who specialized in the field of communications. After independence, he worked for the Ministry of Information, Communication and Technology (MICT) and also helped to set up the Namibia Press Agency (Nampa)’s office in Rundu and continued working for the MICT until his retirement in 2015.

The late Muremi is survived by his wife, eleven children and five siblings.

Source: Namibia Press Agency