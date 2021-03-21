Veterans demand government to fast-track benefits distribution

Deputy Minister of Defence, Hilma Nicanor on Friday had an audience with veterans of the national liberation struggle, under the umbrella of the Namibia National Liberation Veterans’ Association (NNLVA), at Uukwangula settlement in the Oshana Region, where she pledged government's continuous support to the veterans.

Nicanor said there are some 30 000 registered war veterans in Namibia. These, she noted, are the Namibians who fully participated in the liberation struggle inside the country and abroad.

'Government offers veterans the housing, resettlement, study grants, medical aid, funeral cover and funding for business projects,' Nicanor said, adding that government continues also to pay monthly social grant to unemployed veterans and those earning a salary of less than N.dollars 36 000 per annum.

Veterans used the platform to demand for the government to pay N.dollars 200 000 cash to registered veterans, instead of funding income-generating projects for them.

“All of us, as ex-combatants under the Swapo’s military wing the People’s Liberation Army of Namibia (PLAN), are ageing or over the age of 60 and as such we are not able to run projects,” some of the participating veterans argued. “The government is taking too long to pay what is due to us and many of us are yet to get the benefits,” claimed another veteran.

This is contrary to the government-initiated programme aimed at offering a once off N.dollars 200 000 grant for the willing veterans to engage in income-generating projects or businesses of their choice.

Nicanor indicated that a review is underway to look into the demand of N.dollars 200 000 projects funding to be paid in cash to veterans who so wish, adding that such a review might take some time.

President of the NNLVA, Commissioner, Ben Shikovelo Shikongo, told Nampa in a recent interview that 12 000 registered veterans are still awaiting to be paid their benefits.

