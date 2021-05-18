ABUJA, Nigeria and CARLSBAD, Calif., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Working in partnership with the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global communications company, proudly announced today it was granted a full suite of operating licenses—Internet Service Provider (ISP) license, VSAT license and three Earth Stations in Motion (ESIM) licenses—in order to bring high-quality satellite internet connectivity to Nigerian communities where limited or no internet service is currently available.

The NCC granted Viasat multiple licenses to operate within the 28GHz Ka-band satellite frequency band. The 28GHz Ka-band spectrum has enabled satellite broadband to be the fastest growing segment of satellite communications, and the leading global broadband solution to connect the estimated 3.6 billion people in the world left behind by terrestrial infrastructure.

With access to the 28GHz Ka-band spectrum, Viasat will be positioned to expand its satellite-based internet connectivity service to more regions and citizens across Africa—ahead of the launch of ViaSat-3, its ultra-high capacity global satellite constellation comprised of three communications satellites. A ViaSat-3 satellite, aimed to serve Africa, as well as Europe and the Middle East, is planned for launch in 2022.

“We are proud to be working with the NCC and the Ministry of Communication and Digital Economy to help the Nigerian government achieve their broadband goals to improve the quality of life of its citizens,” said Rick Baldridge, president and CEO, Viasat. “We believe our proven satellite internet solution, will bring cost-effective internet services to Nigerian towns where large gaps exist between demand and the affordability and availability of internet services. We want to thank the NCC for granting us the license framework required, and for preserving 28GHz Ka-band spectrum for satellite-based services that will greatly contribute to breaking down barriers required to achieve digital and social inclusion for all of Nigeria.”

Since being granted the licenses, Viasat has begun a trial program to connect five unserved Nigerian communities covering approximately 15,000 people. Viasat plans to provide details on the trials later this year.

About Viasat

Viasat is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. For 35 years, Viasat has helped shape how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate. Today, the Company is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, secure, affordable, fast connections to impact people’s lives anywhere they are—on the ground, in the air or at sea. To learn more about Viasat, visit: www.viasat.com, go to Viasat’s Corporate Blog, or follow the Company on social media at: Facebook, Instagram, Linke dIn, Twitter or YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to the safe harbors created under the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include, among others, statements that refer to the launch timing of the ViaSat-3 satellite that will serve Africa; the upcoming launch of satellite internet service in Nigeria; the benefits and quality of service; timing and details of initial internet service trails; ability to expand satellite-based internet service in more regions of Africa; and the ability to close the digital and social gaps within Nigeria. Readers are cautioned that actual results could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include: risks associated with the construction, launch and operation of satellites, including the effect of any anomaly or operational failure; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, suppliers, consumers, customers, and employees or the overall economy; contractual problems, product defects, manufacturing issues or delays, regulatory issues, technologies not being developed according to anticipated schedules, or that do not perform according to expectations; and increased competition and other factors affecting the Nigerian and African connectivity sector, generally. In addition, please refer to the risk factors contained in Viasat’s SEC filings available at www.sec.gov, including Viasat’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. Viasat undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.

Copyright © 2021 Viasat, Inc. All rights reserved. Viasat, the Viasat logo and the Viasat signal are registered trademarks of Viasat, Inc. All other product or company names mentioned are used for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.