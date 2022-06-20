Vice-President highlights appreciation for resistance symbols

Ondjiva- The Vice-President of the Republic, Bornito de Sousa, on Saturday in Ondjiva, praised the valorisation of the debris of the former commissariat of Cunene province, as a symbol that perpetuates the history of the liberation of Southern African countries.

The Vice President, who was speaking during a visit to the site, said that the rubble is a symbol that brings to mind the different stages of the invasion of the national territory by the then South African troops.

He said that the classification of these debris, by the Ministry of Culture, is a wise measure that reminds of everything that the people of Cunene had to go through so that their brothers and sisters from Namibia and South Africa could have their independence.

However, he said there is a need to upgrade the space, with an attractive format, to allow it to be an obligatory point of reference for war tourism, following the example of Germany.

The vice-president considered Cunene province as a reference of war points of the resistance to the colonial and South African occupation in the country, highlighting the Môngua and Cahama battles.

He also highlighted the project of the Ministry of Tourism in drawing the route to define the points where different battles were fought, such as Oshietekela and Cassinga.

Classified through Executive Decree nº 100/21, of 20 April, the rubble located behind the current seat of government of Cunene is an important landmark of Angola in the transnational fight against racial and social segregation (apartheid) of the then South African regime.

Source: Angola Press News Agency