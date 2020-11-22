Vice President said the independence of Namibia was achieved when leaders were united

Vice President (VP) Nangolo Mbumba said the independence of Namibia was achieved when leaders of the south and the north of the country were united and fought for a common purpose.

Mbumba who was speaking at a Swapo rally at Aroab village yesterday, added that “those leaders that want to divide and separate Namibians and want their own corner are wrong”.

“They are wrong and we must prove to them that they are wrong, we cannot be divided, our history is one, our independence is one, our country is one, our parliament is one, our Constitution is one and our courts apply the same law. Those who want to divide us are doing it for selfish reasons and if you understand their aims and objectives, you will know how to vote right,” said Mbumba.

Mbumba said Swapo is the only party that can manage the ||Kharas Region and Namibia as a whole.

“Other people are coming in with their parties that are created because people are going for elections, a party created by people who are angry, people with no manners, people with no love for other Namibians but they think they can govern us, Namibia is the land of the brave, we cannot be governed by someone with no manners, we can only be governed by people with peace and love,” he stressed.

Source: Namibia Press Agency