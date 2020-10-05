Visigoth triumphs in Rehoboth

Racehorse Visigoth from Aminuis Racing Club won the main race at a Spring Handicap held in Rehoboth on Saturday.

The competition organised by Kobos and Tsumis Racing clubs saw 60 horses from various clubs vying for N.dollars 60 000 in an eight-sprint event at Reho turf.

The 2 200 metre (m) open was the event’s main race. Visigoth was followed by Rockley Beach in second while Warm Peg took the third spot.

In the D-Division 1 600m, Bring Me More from Okaondeka Racing scooped the first place while Lady Elliodore from Mouton Racing and Eamon Freygang’s Bohemia took the second and third places.

Among other races, Rocket Hampton came first in the D-Division 1 000m sprint while Bohemia and Coal scooped the second and third places respectively.

Earlier on, Warm Peg overcame champion horse Visigoth in the A-Division’s 1 000m whereas Rocket Hampton came third.

In the 1 400m Maiden category, Here’s The Master emerged victorious whereas Honest Illusion and Sufi Sama took the second and third spots.

Chief Black Horse was the champ in the 1 400m Graduation category followed by King Kotini in second place while Anina came third.

Source: Namibia Press Agency