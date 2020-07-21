Von Trotha street signs at Otjiwarongo vandalized

Three street signs that bear the name of German military commander Lothar von Trotha, were vandalised at Otjiwarongo this week.

The 840-metre street is situated in Extension 5 and was named after Von Trotha before Namibia gained its independence. The name does not sit well with community members as Von Trotha was the colonial army commander who during the 1904-1908 genocide oversaw the execution of thousands of Nama and Ovaherero people in Namibia.

Spokesperson of the Otjiwarongo Municipality, Adelheid Shilongo in an interview with Nampa on Tuesday said the municipality does not know who removed the signs.

“Municipality officials did not remove the three signboards in Extension 5, so we suspect vandalism,” she said.

Shilongo said Von Trotha Street was supposed to be renamed in 2017. The Otjiwarongo street naming committee has proposed a local name to replace it and the spokesperson said the replacement should be concluded by the end of 2020.

Okakarara Constituency Councillor, Vetaruhe Kandorozu has been advocating for the renaming of the street since 2016.

He on Tuesday told Nampa streets are usually named after people who have played a significant role in the development of communities.

“Are we praising Von Trotha for his extermination orders he issued against our ancestors for their fertile land? I am actually disappointed that the municipality is taking this long to replace the name with a local name we can all associate ourselves with,” Kandorozu said.

Source: Namibia Press Agency