Voting commences smoothly at Suiderhof Primary School

Voting at the Suiderhof Primary School polling station in Windhoek East Constituency started smoothly, the station’s presiding officer, Helvi Mufeti, has said.

In an interview with Nampa on Wednesday, Mufeti said there were no difficulties during pre-polling and she expects the day to go as planned after the station opened at exactly 07h00 and is expected to close at 21h00.

Meanwhile, residents of Windhoek East Constituency in Khomas Region showed-up on time to cast their votes.

Shatilwe Embezi, who was the first to cast his vote, said he decided to come as early as possible to exercise his democratic right.

Another Suiderhof resident, Kathrin Husten, was also among the people that showed up early to cast their votes.

Husten said it’s very important for everyone in the country to vote for the country to grow, as people stand together and participate in democratic activities.

She said young people should get out of bed and exercise their right by casting their votes.

Source: Namibia Press Agency