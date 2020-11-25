Voting kicks off smoothly at IUM polling station

Voting at the International University of Management polling station in the Windhoek West constituency started smoothly on Wednesday, with voters casting their votes from as early as 07h15.

Voters started queueing up from early as 05h00 on Wednesday to cast their votes in the Regional Council and Local Authority elections.

Presiding officer, Karutjaiva Ngajozikua, told Nampa that the delay of 15 minutes was caused by the pre-election and verification that had to take place before the polling station opens.

Alpheus Haufiku, who was the first to cast his vote at the polling station expressed joy over the process, saying that he has exercised his democratic right.

“I am happy to know that I have voted a leader who is going to take care of me in the next five years,” he said.

Alpheus however added that the process has become a bit longer with the use of ballot papers in comparison to the electronic voting machines previously used.

“It involves a lot of things but in any way we have to take what is there,” he said.

