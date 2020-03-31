VUMI® continues its exponential growth globally by opening a new office in Dubai and creating a specialized product line for the new region

DALLAS, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — VUMI®’s new Dubai office is the next step in the company’s exponential global growth. A new product line has been specially created for the region. VIP Universal Medical Insurance Group (VUMI®), a leader in international health insurance products and VIP medical services, is pleased to announce the opening of a new administrative office in Dubai. To support its commitment to unparalleled service, the company has launched the “VUMI® Global Flex VIP,” a new plan created for residents of Africa, Asia and other nearby markets.

The new Dubai office will serve as an operational hub for the Middle Eastern, African and Asian regions, and is part of the company’s accelerated global expansion goal. The new operations will be managed by David T. Youssef and Mark Dickinson, two industry leaders with proven track records and vast knowledge of the International Private Medical Insurance (IPMI) market. VUMI®’s “Global Flex VIP” is an exclusive international health insurance plan offering individuals, families and corporations five flexible plans: Total, Ultra, Superior, Standard and Basic, along with VUMI®’s distinctive medical VIP services. The plan’s five variations: allow Insureds to choose from a wide range of coverage levels, deductibles, per visit excess and co-insurance options. Insureds will now have the opportunity to create a plan that fits their specific needs. Other services like Second Medical Opinion VIP and VIP Patient Concierge Services are included in all options, also offering Insureds peace of mind when they need it most.

Building on its success as the 2019 leader of new IPMI sales in Latin America, VUMI® is well on the way to being a global market leader. Last year, VUMI® also opened additional offices in Panama and Canada. “The VIP concept is embedded in our company’s name. We are fully committed to introducing new markets to our tailored products and our unique VIP service. The sky is the limit,” said David Rendall, CEO of the VUMI® Enterprise Group.

VUMI ® is an international health insurance company offering exclusive medical insurance plans and VIP medical services to individuals, corporate clients and expatriates worldwide. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas and with additional offices in the U.S., Canada, Dubai and across Latin America, VUMI ® is part of the VUMI ® Enterprise Group, an international health care group with over 30 years of experience in the health care industry.





