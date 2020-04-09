Wakudumo happy with new appointment as Kavango East governor

Newly appointed Kavango East regional governor Bonny Wakudumo said he is happy and humbled on his appointment.

‘I feel humbled before God as among many potential Namibians the Head of State appointed me,’ he told Nampa in a telephonic interview on Wednesday.

Wakudumo said the poverty levels in the Kavango East Region is high and this is one of the areas he wants to focus on when he officially takes office.

The governor said when you tackle the issue of poverty it is important to thoroughly look at socio-economic development in the region.

‘Although I will be covering alot of areas my main focus is to address the issue of poverty holistically in the region,’ he maintained.

Wakudumo served as Information Mobiliser of the Swapo Party in the region before his appointment as governor.

He replases Samuel Mbambo who was at the helm of that position since 2016.

President Hage Geingob appointed regional governor’s on Tuesday.

Geingob is empowered as Head of State to hire and fire regional governor’s through article 32 of the Special Advisors and Governor’s appointment Act.

