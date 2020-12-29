Wakudumo makes U-turn on Xie’s appointment

The Kavango East Region Governor, Bonifasius Wakudumo, has rescinded his decision to appoint Chinese businessman Charlie Min Xie as an advisor on regional developmental issues.

Wakudumo in a statement released Monday night said he decided to withdraw his decision of appointing Xie on an advisory committee to advise the Kavango East governor.

The reversal of the appointment follows a public outcry against his initial decision made on 19 December 2020 of making Xie exclusive commercial and development advisor and chairperson of the Kavango East Chamber for Development.

Wakudumo said setting up an advisory committee is not a new idea since his predecessor, Samuel Mbambo, despite having a duly and legally appointed special advisor, had a think tank comprising of persons of Kavango descent.

“Towards this end, I shall continue with the wide and extensive consultation process, I shall continue to engage all relevant authorities and stakeholders,” said the governor.

Nampa understands that a peaceful public demonstration against Xie’s appointment planned for Tuesday would still proceed.

One of the organisers, Marcellus Haivera told Nampa they were not going to back down because of the media release.

“We are going to have the demonstration as planned because this is an indication of undermining Kavango people and Namibians at large,” he said.

Source: Namibia Press Agency