Wakudumo wants Kavango East to engage in crop production

Governor of the Kavango East Region Bonny Wakudumo said during his tenure he will call on people of the region to engage in crop, horticulture and fruit production as the region is blessed with fertile soil and a perennial river.

Wakudumo said this when he held his first media briefing here on Thursday.

‘ I will also encourage retailers and those in procurement to buy local products from small scale farmers in order to boost the domestic market,’ he said.

The newly appointed governor said during the next five years he will also focus on rural infrastructure development such as roads to enable small scale farmers to have easy access markets.

Wakudumo said he will also closely work with traditional authorities in the region for the establishment of cultural villages to attract tourist and preserve culture.

‘ Youth unemployment will also be one of my undertakings where I am planning to assist them to access government funding,’ he noted.

Meanwhile, the governor said he will endeavour to promote cross continental economic integration by honoring existing memorandum of understanding on Werengendje with Mashonaland West Province of Zimbabwe.

He said all his plans will require unity of purpose and thus called on the full cooperation of stakeholders to work with him during his tenure.

Source: Namibia Press Agency