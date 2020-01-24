Walvis Bay businesswoman robbed of N.dollars 60 000

A Walvis Bay cash loan business woman was on Friday robbed off N. dollars 60 000 in cash at her home in Walvis Bay.

According to a police report issued by Erongo Region's Crime Investigations Coordinator Deputy Commissioner Erastus Commissioner Erastus Iikuyu on Friday, the 63 year-old woman was robbed just outside her home is Meersig, by two suspects who are believed to have followed her from the bank, after she withdrew the money.

The incident took place at around 10h00.

It is alleged that the victim withdrew the money from a local bank, put it in her handbag and drove home.

She parked her car in order to open the gate, when the two suspects, in two separate vehicles, ran towards her, broke the window to her car and grabbed the bag containing the money and personal documents, Iikuyu noted.

The victim was also bitten in the process of trying to get her bag back.

The suspects managed to get away in a silver/grey coloured VW Polo with registration number N17866S (fake number) and a white VW Jetta 5 with an unknown Windhoek registration number.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects followed the victim from the bank.

CCTV footage at the bank also shows the two possible suspects inside the bank as well as the getaway vehicles parked outside the bank.

The bag, containing only the documents, was later found dumped in Kuisebmond.

No arrest made yet and the money is not yet recovered. Investigation continues.

Source: Namibia Press Agency