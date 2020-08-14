Walvis Bay church prophet denied bail for fraud

The Walvis Bay Magistrate’s Court yesterday denied bail to a Walvis Bay church prophet and his accomplice who allegedly defrauded a church member of more than N.dollars 400 000.

Kaetanus Shilimela, a prophet at the Internal Glory Ministry at the town and Luckas Showa, both aged 30, made their first appearance before Magistrate Vicky Nicolaidis, who denied them bail.

The duo each appeared on charges of fraud, theft by false pretences and money laundering and their case was postponed to 29 October for further police investigations.

They will return to court on 19 August for a bail hearing.

Prosecutor Annakleta Kandjimi appeared for the State.

It is alleged that the two defrauded the 25-year-old complainant of N.dollars 425 000 between August and September 2019 by pretending to sell her shares from a company they pretended to own.

