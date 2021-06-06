Walvis Bay council sets aside over N.dollars over 600 million for capital projects

The Walvis Bay Town Council has set aside an amount of N.dollars 616 million for capital projects to be executed over a two-year period starting 01 July 2021, its management committee chairperson, Leroy Victor said.

Speaking at the tabling of the council’s budget for the 2021/22 financial year, recently, Victor said the total amount on the capital budget which is anticipated to be spent during 2021/22 amounts to N.dollars 303 million and the remaining N.dollars 313 million will cover 2022/23 and beyond.

“A breakdown of the combined projects provided for in the anticipated spending for 2021/22 for land development projects is amounting to N.dollars 122 million. The land delivery projects run over more than one financial year. From the total allocation of the land development budget, N.dollars 38 million has been budgeted for the development of Farm 37. The number of erven for this site will be determined after the finalisation of bulk services,” he said.

He added that an amount of N.dollars 14 million has been budgeted for the development of erf 8635, Kuisebmond which is expected to yield 200 low-income residential erven.

He went on to highlight that N.dollars 29 million is budgeted for the development of extension 8 in Narraville at the town and is expected to yield about 185 residential erven and N.dollars 41 million is divided into the finalisation and starting up of new extensions amongst others.

A total of N.dollars 57 million is earmarked for service delivery projects involving the implementation, upgrading and replacement of water and sewer infrastructure, and planning and construction of a new wastewater treatment plant. For infrastructure repair and replacement, N.dollars 38 million has been set aside and this involves tarring of the streets, resealing and rebuilding of streets and intersections, said Victor.

Walvis Bay Mayor, Trevino Forbes on his part said, considering the total outstanding services debt of N.dollars 293 million, residents should keep on paying their utility services.

“This will ensure that Council continuously provides the much-needed services as mandated by the legislation,” he said.

Source: Namibia Press Agency