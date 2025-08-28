Arthur Rejoins Boyhood Club Gremio on Loan



Walvis bay: Walvis Bay municipal councillors are split on how best to balance revenue generation with affordability and fairness, following this week’s debate over proposed changes to land sale conditions. Chairperson of the Management Committee, Richard Hoaeb, during a council meeting on Wednesday, tabled a recommendation under Section 63 of the Local Authorities Act of 1992 for urban land to be sold by public bidding and private treaty.





According to Namibia Press Agency, close to 100 erven are currently up for sale at the town. Hoaeb proposed amending the current repayment condition for single residential erven, reducing the period from 36 months to 180 days after the initial 10 percent deposit is paid. He argued that the 36-month grace period, introduced in 2022 due to COVID-19 hardships, delays development and prevents the council from recycling funds for new housing projects.





Councillor Ryan Gordon raised concerns that low-income residents, first-time buyers, and the elderly could be sidelined if land is auctioned, recalling past cases where speculators monopolised plots. “How will our struggling people, or those starting families, be able to get a plot if businesspeople buy everything?” he questioned.





Mayor Trevino Forbes responded that safeguards are in place, including a policy prioritising first-time buyers and people with disabilities, as well as the revival of the Build Together Scheme and Farm 37 housing initiative. “While higher-priced erven in areas such as Meersig will subsidise other low-cost projects, Council has mechanisms to ensure equal opportunity,” he said.





Deputy Mayor Saara Mutondoka questioned why conditions for the Meersig erven sale differ from those already approved for Narraville in March. She pointed to discrepancies in payment timelines, bank guarantee requirements, and other clauses. “All buyers must be treated fairly and equally unless there is clear justification,” she insisted.





Councillor Leroy Victor supported limiting sales to one erf per first-time buyer at the upset price, saying this would ensure broad access. Councillor Ephraim Shozi urged consistency, warning against piecemeal amendments. “Why are we suddenly changing conditions we previously agreed on? Land is in demand, let us make it available fairly without disadvantaging our people,” he said.





Past land sales at the town were controversial, with queues forming outside municipal offices and complaints that speculators bought multiple plots while first-time buyers were left out, forcing the council to amend its land sale policy to tighten conditions, introducing measures such as one erf per buyer to prevent a repeat of those disputes.

