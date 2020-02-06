Walvis Bay Magistrate’s Court imposed a fine or nine years imprisonment on Arngrimur Brynjolfsson

The Walvis Bay Magistrate's Court yesterday imposed a fine of N.dollars 950 000 or nine years imprisonment on Arngrimur Brynjolfsson, the captain of Samherji linked and Namibian registered fishing vessel, Heinaste.

Brynjolfsson was charged and found guilty on three counts of contravening the Marine Resources Act by violating any rights quota, licence or fisheries agreement or any conditions of a licence.

The amount includes N.dollars 300 000 or a four-year prison sentence for all three counts.

The accused was further fined an additional N.dollars 50 000, after the court applied section 54 of the Marine Resources Act.

The judgment was passed on by Magistrate Rivermo Williams here yesterday.

Brynjolfsson 67, was arrested last November after he was found illegally fishing in Namibian waters at Walvis Bay.

