Walvis Bay man dies in accident near MaltahAlhe

A 34-year-old man died on Thursday after a vehicle he was driving overturned and killed him on the spot on his way to Walvisbay on the C19 MaltahAlhe-Walvis Bay gravel road.

The Namibian Police Force's Acting Regional Crime Investigations Coordinator, Detective Chief Inspector Simon Hauwanga told Nampa on Friday the accident occurred around 18h40 on the C19 gravel road approximately 25 kilometres near MaltahAlhe.

It is alleged that the driver of a Toyota pick-up bakkie, registration number N20378WB hit the sand bank in the middle of the road and the vehicle swerved to the right and then to the left, causing the driver to lost control and the vehicle overturned. Another passenger in the car was slightly injured, Hauwanga noted.

The deceased was identified as Walvis Bay resident Jan Nel and the passenger Quinton Van Wyk, 45.

Next of kin informed of deceased was informed. The police have opened a culpable homicide case.

Source: Namibia Press Agency