Walvis Bay Municipality identifies sites for relocation of Twaloloka residents

The Walvis Bay Municipality has identified three sites for the relocation of Twaloloka residents which will be ready for occupation as from 15 August 2020, Erongo Governor Neville Andre-Itope has announced.

The governor, while handing over donations to the Twaloloka community on Wednesday, said the sites for relocation include an erf availed by the National Housing Enterprise (NHE) and two portions of land at Farm 37.

“We want to assure the residents of Twaloloka that the government will realise their hopes of a better life after the fire destroyed their homes,” Andre-Itope said.

A broke out in the Twaloloka informal settlement Sunday night which destroyed 300 shacks and affected about 1 000 residents. A one-year-old boy also died in the fire.

Andre-Itope said government, through the Office of the Prime Minister, has acted immediately to assist the Twaloloka Community.

He earlier announced that 600 community members of Twaloloka will be moved to the new site adjacent to the Twaloloka informal settlement in Walvis Bay. The municipality is in the process of servicing the area for the provision of water, ablution facilities and electricity.

The governor expressed his gratitude to everyone who has contributed for their support and for making it possible for the affected community to have a place to sleep and food to eat.

In an interview with Nampa, a 52-year-old resident who asked to speak under anonymity said she is happy the government was doing something.

“No one expected the fire, but we have to be strong. I have five children and we are occupying one of the tents that were given to us,” the woman said.

Chrizelda Rusberg, 21, who lost everything in the fire said she is happy and appreciates the tent where she is currently accommodated.

Source: Namibia Press Agency