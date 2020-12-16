Walvis Bay municipality suspends three senior staff members

The Municipality of Walvis Bay has suspended four of its employees, including the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Muronga Haingura, on allegations of misappropriation of council funds with immediate effect.

In a statement issued by the municipality’s public relations division on Tuesday, Muronga was suspended alongside General Manager of Community and Economic Development, Agostinho Victor, Manager for Housing and Properties, Jack Manale and the Properties Clerk, Constance Summers.

“The four who were suspended with full remuneration in order to allow unhindered investigations conducted by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) in the alleged misappropriation of funds against them,” the statement stated.

Last week, the ACC seized equipment belonging to the suspended individuals in order to commence investigations on the alleged corruption in relation to the alleged lack of transparency and unaccounted for funds linked mass housing projects at the town.

A council meeting held on Tuesday therefore decided to put on hold the sale of erven and property until further notice.

“The council, through the Management Committee [must be] provided with the previous resolution/policy regarding the sale of erven, for scrutiny purposes and to enable it to take an informed decision on the way forward,” the communique noted.

General Manager of Finance, Frans Gonteb, will exercise and perform the powers, duties and functions of CEO for the duration of the investigation and the suspension.

