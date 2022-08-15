Wanderers finish top of NRU Premier League log

The Namibia Rugby Union (NRU) Premier League saw exciting action over the weekend with First National Bank (FNB) Wanderers overcoming rivals Trustco United to remain top of the Premier League standing.

After the completion of 14 league matches, four teams from the eight that competed in the league season qualified for the semi-final playoffs that will be held during the weekend of 20 August 2022.

FNB Rehoboth, FNB Wanderers, FNB Kudus and FNB UNAM are the four teams that stand a chance of lifting the 2022 NRU Premier League trophy on 03 September 2022.

To secure their spots in the semi-finals, action was seen in two towns, Windhoek and Rehoboth, over the weekend. Wanderers and Trustco United as well as UNAM and FNB Grootfontein played their matches in Windhoek.

Meanwhile, the town of Rehoboth hosted one of its greatest rugby derby matches which was between Rehoboth and Reho Falcon.

In a match played at the Wanderers Stadium in Pioneers Park in Windhoek, the home team ran havoc on their neighbours United who have found the going tough this season.

Wanderers ran in eight tries and converted seven times from the spot to beat United 54-26 in a match that saw Wanderers player Bernadus Hugo red carded while Jacques Theron got a yellow card.

While United only ran in four tries, Oela Blaauw scored three of the four conversions. Jurie Loots of United also got a yellow card in that match.

In another match played in Windhoek, UNAM cemented their third-place finish after running in eight tries and converting four times from the spot for a 48-08 score against Grootfontein at the UNAM Stadium.

In the only match played in Rehoboth - where Rehoboth ran in nine tries with five conversions scored, thrashing their rivals Reho Falcon 55-18.

After 14 Premier League games, Wanderers topped the log standing with 62 points, Kudus 59, UNAM 56 and Rehoboth 45.

The fifth position is occupied by Western Suburbs on 41 points and Grootfontein are sixth on 32 points. United are seventh on 12 points and bottom of the log is Reho Falcon on three points.

The semi-finals will see UNAM take on Kudus at the Kudus’ stadium in Walvis Bay while Wanderers will host Rehoboth.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency