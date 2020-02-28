Warriors takes on Northern Namibia

The Tafel Lager Brave Warriors CHAN team was welcomed to the Oshana Region by Chief Regional Councilor Martin Elago earlier today at the Regional Council office in Oshakati.

The team departed from Windhoek on Thursday morning and arrived in Oshakati late evening. Part of the preparations to the CHAN competition that will be hosted in Cameroon from the 4 26 April is partaking in friendly games in the country; one of which is taking on the Oshana best 11 at the Uukwangula Stadium in Oshakati on Saturday 29 February 2020 followed by another match against Northern Region Best 11 on the same day.

Speaking at the official welcoming ceremony, Chief Regional Officer Martin Elago emphasized on the importance of football especially at regional level.

There is currently no active football being played in the country and this is a very bold step from the association and the Brave Warriors management to travel the country and take on regional teams. This signifies the importance of football and the NFA is living true to its motto; bringing football to the people said the Chief Councilor.

He further added that the initiative also serves as a platform for young players to showcase their talent and to be scouted by the national team coaches.

Oshana is home to five national team players and that is a clear indication that there is talent in the region and friendly games of this magnitude will help see that talent he said.

Entrance to the stadium will be N$ 10.00 for children and cars and N$ 20.00 for adults.

Source: Namibia Football Association (NFA)