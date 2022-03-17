WBO Africa title boxing match set for Otjiwarongo next month

Namibian flyweight boxer, Immanuel Josef, is expected to defend his World Boxing Organisation (WBO) Africa championship title on 30 April 2022 at Otjiwarongo in the Otjozondjupa Region.

Josef trains and fights under the MTC Salute Boxing Academy which is based in the capital.

The academy’s executive chairperson, Kriata Kamanya in a meeting with Otjozondjupa Governor, James Uerikua on Tuesday said Josef became the WBO Africa Flyweight champion after he defeated Sihle Jelwana of South Africa in Port Elizabeth in July 2021.

“Now it is his time to also defend this title. Therefore, we decided to bring this international boxing match to your region in order for us to inspire the street children here to see sport as a future,” said Kamanya.

The WBO is yet to announce the international boxer who will to face Josef, said Kamanya.

Kamanya described Josef as a tough fighter who has a record of 17 fights; 11 wins, four defeats and one draw.

A total of 36 professional boxing matches, including that of Josef and Lukas Ndafoluma, are all listed for the evening boxing show at the Paresis Sports Stadium.

Kamanya was accompanied at the meeting by Ellison Hijarunguru and Fredrich Nghiyolwa, who are also executive committee members of the MTC Salute Boxing Academy.

The three boxing executives all called on the Otjozondjupa residents to come in large numbers for the event in April.

Governor Uerikua along with the Otjozondjupa Regional Council chairperson, Marlayn Mbakera and Mayor Gottlieb Shivute, pledged their total support for the planning of the upcoming boxing tournament.

Uerikua further promised to invite other political leaders to come and attend the live show.

The meeting also discussed plans aimed at constructing of a one-stop shop fitness complex that would promote training for the sportsmen and women in the region.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency