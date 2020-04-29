We must prepare better for the future: Gayle

Dennia Gayle, United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Namibia Country Representative said the sports sector should learn from the current Covid-19 pandemic and prepare better for any other future emergencies.

The UNFPA country representative said this on Monday at the Covid-19 centre while discussing the Namibian Youth Response to Covid-19.

Gayle said even if the Covid-19 pandemic is long gone the might still be other forms of emergencies that will come and as a country young people and the sporting sector should learn from this and prepare better on how to handle such crisis.

“What do we do as young people after Covid-19 and my two suggestion is we need to prepare better because there will be Covid and any other form of emergency or crisis in the near future. If a sport facility closes down we need to know what will we do differently, and those are the kind of discussion that we should go into so we can come up with different answers,” she said.

Gayle stated that as a nation people need to ensure that all systems are linked and speaking to each other.

“We have a crisis that started as a health crisis but now it is impacting our lives on different levels. Let us not allow Covid deter us from achieving our sustainable development goals in this country, we might be pushed around a little bit, we might be tested but this is not the time to give up,”

She added that the government must revisit its goals and resources so come 2030 they can tell the world how they managed to go through times that were hard during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Source: Namibia Press Agency