We simply failed’: Kavihuha

The coronavirus pandemic did not catch Namibia off-guard as purported by many, it simply exposed its collective failure as a nation, Mahongora Kavihuha said.

The Trade Union Congress of Namibia secretary-general said this during a national briefing session on Monday aimed at updating Namibians on government’s interventions to combat COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Monday.

This is after two panelists on the day indicated that the virus’ outbreak caught everyone off-guard.

Since the virus, several senior figures, including the Head of State, Hage Geingob all indicated that the outbreak was unexpected and therefore, gave little time if any for anyone to prepare.

On Monday, secretary-generals National Union of Namibian Workers (NUNW) and Namibia Employers’ Federation (NEF), Job Muinairo and Daan Straus both preached the gospel of unpreparedness for the pandemic.

“We were not prepared for a disaster,” Muniaro said while Straus said: “Nobody was prepared.”

But Kavihuha could not be persuaded into believing this gospel.

According to him, all systems and policies are in place and if those tasked with implementing them had done so, the country would not be in a state of panic today.

“If you tell someone that this is a forest, please wear your boots but this person refuses to do so if they are bitten by a snake on the foot, will you say I was unprepared? The answer is no,” he narrated using an example.

He took issue with the Social Security Commission (SSC), which according to him should be catering for the immediate needs of those currently on the bring of losing their jobs due to COVID-19.

“The Social Security Commission was established in 1996 with an explicit mandate to set up a national pension fund, a national medical benefit [scheme] and an unemployment insurance fund but none of this is in place. The unemployment insurance, in particular, would have neem a crucial instrument at this point in time to compensate workers for the loss of income during the shutdown period,” he said.

According to him, the introduction of a basic income grant (BIG) – which has been on the table for years – would have guaranteed to meet the basic needs of casual, temporary and informally employed Namibians during this hour of need.

“These failures [have] come to haunt us now,” he said.

