We will develop a city without racially privileged groups: Amupanda

Windhoek’s new mayor, Job Amupanda, has said the current city councillors are determined to develop a capital city where there is no racially privileged group and where access to land, housing and economic development is a reality for all.

Amupanda said this on Thursday in his message for Human Rights Day and the 61st anniversary of the Old Location massacre.

Human Rights Day is celebrated on 10 December every year since it was adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in 2003. The Old Location massacre took place in 1959 when many Namibians lost their lives while being forced to move to a new township today known as Katutura from Hochland Park.

Amupanda said since independence 30 years ago, Namibian people are still suffering from the long lasting effects of apartheid and this is evident in Windhoek’s current structure.

“We will continue to develop a city where there is no racially privileged group over another, where access to land, housing and economic development becomes a reality for all and dignity and a sense of purpose and freedom are restored,” the mayor said.

He added that Windhoek continues to experience and witness the effects of the apartheid regime and its violent policies, amongst others through high unemployment and teenage pregnancy rates, generational poverty and racial inequality especially among black youth.

“Together with my team of progressive councillors and technocrats, I remain steadfast in my commitment as mayor of the city of Windhoek to build a transformative and caring city in which residents feel secure, proud and prosperous in their lifetime,” said Amupanda.

Source: Namibia Press Agency