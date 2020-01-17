We will go hard at Botswana: Rutjindo

Young Gladiators captain, Julio Rutjindo said the team is ready and raring to go against the tricky Botswana team in a Federation of International Football Associations (FIFA) Under-20 World Cup Qualifier on Sunday.

The first leg of the match will be played at Sam Nujoma Stadium in Katutura and Rutjindo in an interview with Nampa on Thursday said the fitness levels of the girls is top and that they had a friendly match against Ramblers on Tuesday and added the team preparation is going well and they are ready to face their Southern Africa counterparts.

Our preparations have been excellent and good thing is we don't have any injury concerns. The spirit in the camp is amazing and the girls need no motivation as we know what is at stake, Rutjindo said.

She added that which-ever tactics Botswana brings they will match it, as they have a game plan of their own.

We will go hard at them and match them pound for pound. We are playing at home and should make use of the home ground advantage and win the match in front of our fans because we owe it to them, she noted.

The away match in Botswana will be played on a date still to be determined towards the end of January.

The Under-20 Women's World Cup will be hosted by Costa Rica and Panama in August. This will be the first-ever co-hosting of a FIFA youth tournament, and the second-ever co-hosting of a FIFA tournament after the 2002 Men's FIFA World Cup by Japan and South Korea.

It will be the 10th edition of the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup, the two-yearly international women's youth football championship contested by the Under-20 national teams of FIFA member associations, since its inception in 2002 as the U-19 Women's World Championship. The age limit was raised from 19 to 20 in 2008.

Source: Namibia Press Agency