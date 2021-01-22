Brave Warriors captain Dynamo Fredericks said their African Nations Championship (CHAN) match against Tanzania on Saturday will be treated like a final game for them to get maximum points and give the team hopes of progressing to the next round.

Fredericks was speaking during a media conference in Cameroon on Friday. The team lost their first game 3-0 to Guinea-Bissau, and they are hoping to win the second game in order to stay in the tournament.

Fredericks said their first game against Guinea was a learning curve and they have learned from their mistakes and fixed the problems they experienced in the first game.

“Yes we lost our first match but it is water under the bridge. We went back to the drawing board. Facing Tanzania will be like a final game and we will play it to the best of our ability to get the maximum points that we want,” said Fredericks.

Head Coach Bobby Samaria, who spoke at the same event, said players made personal errors in the first game which is normal for any team in any tournament and they have now put everything behind them to focus on the next game.

“We played and we made individual errors but we are not going to put the blame on individual players because it is a game of sport, you cannot lose by yourself and you cannot win by yourself as you need a team to achieve your objectives. We are now facing Tanzania and they are in the same position as us because they also lost their first match, so they will come out guns blazing and this time around after we played our first game we sincerely believe we can do better,” said Samaria.

Namibia’s last group game will be against Zambia on 27 January 2021.

Source: Namibia Press Agency