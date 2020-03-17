Week two of CVA league produces exciting clashes

The Namibian Police (NamPol) Khomas male team and the Namibia Defence Force (NDF) continued with their winning streak during game week two of the Central Volleyball League.

The Patrick Iiyambo Police College and the University of Namibia were once again the venues for the CVA league games.

In week two of the CVA games the league welcomed Otjozondjupa Nampol Volleyball Club (ONVC) ladies’ team from Otjiwarongo who made their debut with impressive performances after collecting six points from their fixtures against UNAM and NUST.

The Otjiwarongo based outfit beat UNAM and NUST 3-0 and 3-1 respectively.

In other matches played in the women division NDF ladies and Katutura based Revival Volleyball Club (RVC) kept the spectators on their toes for over three hours in a match that saw 2019 Bank Windhoek Namibia Volleyball Federation Cup Champions RVC outclassing their opponents with a 3-2 win.

The last ladies match saw Kudos beating Happydu 3-0 despite a good display by Happydu on the day.

In the men’s division City of Windhoek (CoW) took on NUST who were unable to handle their opponents as the youngsters lost 3-1.

In their second match of the day CoW faced the inform Khomas Nampol team who continued with their winning mentality from match week one. Khomas NamPol set no foot wrong with a 3-0 win.

While UNAM registered their first defeat of the season when they faced NDF A. The military team collected maximum points after beating UNAM 3-1.

In other matches also played over the weekend Kudos also registered their first defeat of the season against Happydu who beat them 3-1.

In an interview with Nampa on Tuesday the chairperson of CVA, Tobias Eden Mwatelulo said the goal of CVA is to deliver and grow sports in the region.

“The CVA Exco is busy engaging with different organization in their quest for financial assistance. Our core focus is development and to be goal orientated,” he said.

Meanwhile CVA technical director, Elina Veijo informed Nampa that the CVA league games will for now be put on hold, as a safety precautions due to the Covid-19 virus.

