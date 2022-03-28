Weekend netball action galore

Rounds three and four of the MTC Namibia Netball Premier League (NNPL) in Grootfontein produced exciting action on Saturday and Sunday, where nine matches took place.

The first match of the weekend saw defending champions Namibia Correctional Services (NCS) play Grootfontein and immediately take a 13-08 lead in the first quarter.

This set the foundation for them to win the match 51-24 after leading every quarter of the game in a dominant performance.

The second game saw Northern Fly Ballers face the Navy, and it was an action-packed encounter as the two sides went into the first quarter break tied at 10 points apiece.

The Navy team then pulled away in the second quarter to lead 27-21, before making it 38-29 in the third quarter.

The coastal team eventually won by a 57-35 score line.

The third game of the day saw Young Stars face another coastal team, Blue Waters, with the latter winning 45-39 having led all the quarters.

The fourth match between Outjo Namibia Police (NAMPOL) and Afrocat saw the uniformed ladies win a tightly contested match by 49-48 points.

Outjo NAMPOL led 18-8 in the first quarter before Afrocat closed the gap in the second quarter to 25-22. The third quarter was won 38-32 by Outjo NAMPOL.

The last match of round three was between last year’s runners' up, Mighty Gunners and last year’s third team, Tigers and saw the latter win 48-39 after leading all the quarters.

On Sunday, the fixtures continued with round four of the fixtures, with Grootfontein facing Blue Waters and the home team winning by a 35-31 score line.

The second game saw Afrocats redeem themselves by beating Northern Fly Ballers by 52-35 points, before Tigers accounted for Rebels 47-26 in the third fixture.

The last match of round four saw the home team Grootfontein play their second match of the day and third for the weekend, as they went up against Young Stars to whom they lost by a 40-25 score line.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency