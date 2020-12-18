Welwitschia cup on Saturday amidst new COVID-19 regulations

The annual Welwitschia Charity Foundation cup will be held on Saturday amidst new COVID-19 regulations at Khorixas at the Herbert Conradie and Cornelius Goreseb stadiums, tournament organiser Marshal |Gomeb said.

|Gomeb in an interview with Nampa on Friday said the tournament could not be postponed due to the number of teams that enrolled and spectators and players will be reminded about the new regulations regarding COVID-19.

“We did not see a need to postpone the tournament because people are well aware of the new regulations. As organisers we will be taking the temperature of persons and players at the gate regularly and we will have soap water for hand washing. It is now up to us as the organisers as well as visitors to be vigilant and to always wear masks,” he said.

He added that the organisers will also take the time to educate spectators and visitors on the danger of not keeping a safe distance to and at the stadium through loudspeakers.

“Marks were put on the seats of the stadiums to maintain social distancing to curb the possible spread of COVID-19 from each other,” said |Gomeb.

The champions of the football tournament will receive N.dollars 15 000 and a floating trophy, while the runner-up will get N.dollars 8 000. The two semi-final losers will each receive N.dollars 3 500.

For netball, the winning team will pocket N.dollars 2 500 and a trophy, the runner-up N.dollars 1 500 while the third-best team will walk away with prize money of N.dollars 1 000.

This will be the 12th edition of the annual Welwitschia Charity Foundation cup.

