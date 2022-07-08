Welwitschias storm into the finals

Namibia's senior men’s national rugby team, the Welwitschias stormed into the finals of the Rugby Africa Cup following a hard-fought 34-19 victory over Zimbabwe in Aix-en-Provence, France on Wednesday evening.

Namibia struck first through Gershwin Mouton, who darted over the whitewash in the 17th minute following a well-constructed move from a line-out to make it 7-0 with fly-half Cliven Loubser converting the try.

Zimbabwe upped the ante and put pressure on the Welwitschias, who then started committing a lot of handling mistakes.

However, the Sables, as Zimbabwe is known, failed to capitalise on the pressure as Namibia’s defence remained resolute.

That pressure paid off as Zimbabwe scored their try after a line-out and several phases of play, with Namibia’s defence failing to prevent Zimbabwe to make it 7-5 after 30 minutes.

Zimbabwe suffered a sin bin in the 39th minute as the Sables blindside flanker was shown a yellow card for foul play, with Namibia awarded a penalty try to take a halftime lead of 14-5 points.

Welwitschias struck two minutes after the resumption when man of the match, Jaco Venter, touched down for Namibia’s third try, which Loubser converted to make it 21-5.

The Namibians were by now the better team as the pressure they exerted saw the Zimbabweans conceding a penalty after a collapsed scrum.

Once again Loubser converted to extend the Welwitschias’ lead to 24-5 with 54 minutes gone.

In the 59th minute, Zimbabwe responded with a converted try of their own after a lineout to make it 24-12 before Namibia once again with left-winger JC Greyling touched down to make it 29-12.

Namibia’s blindside flanker, Wian Conradie scored Namibia’s final try of the match when a kick and chase resulted in a scrum on the five-meter line, which the Welwitschias executed well before crossing the whitewash in the 68th minute.

Namibia then had to play the last five minutes with 14 men after fly-half Loubser was sent to the sin bin when he was charged to have deliberately knocked on a pass which could have resulted in a try for Zimbabwe.

The Sables took advantage of the resultant foul to score a converted try leaving the final score at 34-19.

Namibia will now meet Kenya in the final on Sunday to decide who goes to the World Cup in France next year.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency