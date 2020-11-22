‘Where will they get money to fund their manifesto?’: Krohne

Swapo Party Keetmanshoop Rural district information and mobilisation secretary, Gaudentia Krohne has questioned how political parties that were formed recently, if elected, would better carry out development activities, compared to her party.

“My question now is, how can a political formation that was recently formed by a few, if elected, carry out these development activities better than Swapo. Where is Aroab Village Council going to get the funds to continue developing roads and other infrastructure? Therefore, I am calling upon you, the electorate of the Keetmanshoop Rural Constituency, to open your eyes and see the realities,” said Krohne, while addressing a Swapo rally at Aroab on Saturday.

She added that the reality is that Swapo already governs at the national level and another mandate for the party to govern at the regional and local authority levels will allow for the national development agenda to continue undisrupted.

Krohne said similarly as seen in the past, new parties formed are going around promising voters how best they can govern the country, if elected. She said it is surprising that these new parties, without any governance experience, are trying to make the voters believe that they can better run the country.

||Kharas Governor, Aletha Frederick urged the youth at the village to do everything in their power to discover their potential, citing that their future is in their hands and no one will come from elsewhere to better their lives.

“Discover yourself, your abilities, your potential, your capabilities. That is the only way you will know where you need to go in life. There are some that say in Swapo the youth are not given the opportunity to lead, that is not true, even those that are claiming that Swapo does not give opportunities to the youth were here and they were given the opportunity to lead this region and even at national level. What did they do? Swapo will give you the opportunity. They will create a platform for you to show your potential and what you are able to do,” added Frederick.

Source: Namibia Press Agency